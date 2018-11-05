HPD Searching for Man Last Seen at ‘Āina Festival

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kawai Griego who is missing.

He was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at the ‘Āina Festival in North Kohala at about 10:20 p.m.

He is described as being 6-feet tall, 170 pounds with brown eyes and short brown curly hair. He was last seen wearing a Navy blue jacket, blue surf shorts, with a grey t-shirt and slippers.

Police ask that if you know his whereabouts to please call (808) 326-4646 ext. 304