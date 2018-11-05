AD
ADVERTISEMENT

HPD Locates Man Wanted in Kona Stabbing Incident

By Big Island Now
November 5, 2018, 8:23 AM HST (Updated November 5, 2018, 8:23 AM)
×

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department has located a 34-year-old male who was wanted for outstanding bench warrants and as a suspect in a Kona stabbing incident.

Drew Camacho. HPD photo.

At 9 a.m., Sunday morning, Nov. 4, 2018, police located and arrested Drew Camacho without incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments