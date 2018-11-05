HPD Locates Man Wanted in Kona Stabbing Incident

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department has located a 34-year-old male who was wanted for outstanding bench warrants and as a suspect in a Kona stabbing incident.

At 9 a.m., Sunday morning, Nov. 4, 2018, police located and arrested Drew Camacho without incident.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.