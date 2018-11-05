Hawaiian Airlines Conducting On-Site Interviews

Hawaiian Airlines is recruiting for customer service and ramp agent positions to join its airport operations ‘ohana in Kona, Kahului and Līhu‘e.

The airline will be conducting on-site interviews in Kona on Friday, Nov. 9, and Kahului and Līhu‘e on Nov. 12.

Hawaiian Airlines customer service agents check in and board guests, clean aircraft, and handle baggage, cargo and mail, among other duties. Ramp service agents help guests and baggage arrive on time by loading and unloading cargo and baggage, handling cargo, and cleaning aircraft baggage areas, among other duties.

The application deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 7. Interested candidates are invited to visit online to apply and browse a list of all job openings with Hawai‘i’s hometown airline.