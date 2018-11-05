DCCA Seeking Applicants for State Boards

The Hawai‘i Department of Commerce & Consumer Affairs (DCCA) is looking for dedicated and qualified volunteers to fill current and upcoming vacancies on boards, commissions and committees across the state.

The governor makes appointments and nominations to more than 185 boards and commissions established by the State of Hawai‘i Constitution, state statutes and executive orders. Boards and commissions provide Hawai‘i’s citizens with an opportunity to have a voice in their government and to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for Hawai‘i’s residents.

Existing and anticipated vacancies must be filled on a wide range of DCCA boards and commissions, including the Hawai‘i Medical Board; Board of Nursing; Board of Veterinary Medicine; Real Estate Commission; Board of Electricians and Plumbers; and Board of Professional Engineers, Architects, Surveyors and Landscape Architects. The DCCA, through its Professional and Vocational Licensing Division, is responsible for a total of 25 professional boards and commissions including the following, which may have existing or anticipated vacancies.

Board of Public Accountancy

Board of Acupuncture

Board of Barbering and Cosmetology

Boxing Commission

Hawai‘i Board of Chiropractic

Contractors License Board

Board of Dentistry

Board of Electricians & Plumbers

Elevator Mechanics Licensing Board

Board of Professional Engineers, Architects, Surveyors and Landscape Architects

Board of Massage Therapy

Hawai‘i Medical Board

Motor Vehicle Industry Licensing Board

Motor Vehicle Repair Industry Board

Board of Naturopathic Medicine

Board of Nursing

Hawai‘i Board of Optometry

Pest Control Board

Board of Pharmacy

Board of Physical Therapy

Board of Private Detectives & Guards

Board of Psychology

Hawai‘i Real Estate Commission

Board of Speech Pathology and Audiology

Hawai‘i Board of Veterinary Medicine

Applicants are also being sought for positions with the following which are administered by DCCA’s Insurance Division and Cable Television Division.

Hawai‘i Hurricane Relief Fund Board

Cable Advisory Committee

If you are interested in becoming a member of a board, commission or committee and helping to continue Hawai‘i’s momentum toward a strong and engaged community, please apply for an appointment through the governor’s office. Volunteers may serve on one state board, commission or committee at a time, and will require nomination by the governor and approval by the senate. Board member composition is statutorily mandated to include licensee members and public members who are private citizens not connected with the licensed industry.

For a complete list of vacancies and information on boards, commissions and committees across the state, please go online. If you have any questions, the Boards and Commissions office can be contacted at Boards.Commissions@hawaii.gov.