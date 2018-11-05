DCCA Seeking Applicants for State Boards

DCCA Seeking Applicants for State BoardsNovember 5, 2018, 1:50 PM HST (Updated November 5, 2018, 1:50 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Commerce & Consumer Affairs (DCCA) is looking for dedicated and qualified volunteers to fill current and upcoming vacancies on boards, commissions and committees across the state.
The governor makes appointments and nominations to more than 185 boards and commissions established by the State of Hawai‘i Constitution, state statutes and executive orders. Boards and commissions provide Hawai‘i’s citizens with an opportunity to have a voice in their government and to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for Hawai‘i’s residents.
Existing and anticipated vacancies must be filled on a wide range of DCCA boards and commissions, including the Hawai‘i Medical Board; Board of Nursing; Board of Veterinary Medicine; Real Estate Commission; Board of Electricians and Plumbers; and Board of Professional Engineers, Architects, Surveyors and Landscape Architects. The DCCA, through its Professional and Vocational Licensing Division, is responsible for a total of 25 professional boards and commissions including the following, which may have existing or anticipated vacancies.
- Board of Public Accountancy
- Board of Acupuncture
- Board of Barbering and Cosmetology
- Boxing Commission
- Hawai‘i Board of Chiropractic
- Contractors License Board
- Board of Dentistry
- Board of Electricians & Plumbers
- Elevator Mechanics Licensing Board
- Board of Professional Engineers, Architects, Surveyors and Landscape Architects
- Board of Massage Therapy
- Hawai‘i Medical Board
- Motor Vehicle Industry Licensing Board
- Motor Vehicle Repair Industry Board
- Board of Naturopathic Medicine
- Board of Nursing
- Hawai‘i Board of Optometry
- Pest Control Board
- Board of Pharmacy
- Board of Physical Therapy
- Board of Private Detectives & Guards
- Board of Psychology
- Hawai‘i Real Estate Commission
- Board of Speech Pathology and Audiology
- Hawai‘i Board of Veterinary Medicine
Applicants are also being sought for positions with the following which are administered by DCCA’s Insurance Division and Cable Television Division.
- Hawai‘i Hurricane Relief Fund Board
- Cable Advisory Committee
If you are interested in becoming a member of a board, commission or committee and helping to continue Hawai‘i’s momentum toward a strong and engaged community, please apply for an appointment through the governor’s office. Volunteers may serve on one state board, commission or committee at a time, and will require nomination by the governor and approval by the senate. Board member composition is statutorily mandated to include licensee members and public members who are private citizens not connected with the licensed industry.
For a complete list of vacancies and information on boards, commissions and committees across the state, please go online. If you have any questions, the Boards and Commissions office can be contacted at Boards.Commissions@hawaii.gov.