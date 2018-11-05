2nd Annual Tiki Festival Showcases Legendary Artists

Mark your calendars for the 2nd annual Tiki Festival to be held on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Don’s Mai Tai Bar at the Royal Kona Resort beginning at 3 p.m.

Big Island’s own celebrity artist Brad “Tiki Shark” Parker with entertainer Paul “Kozy The Magician” Kozak, will be the hosts for the event. Legendary local Tiki Artists Dennis Mathewson, Rockwood, Jacob Medina, Kevin Murray and more will be showing and selling their latest work.

“Some pieces created are limited editions especially for the Tiki Festival by our featured artists,” commented Mark Hanna, owner of Kona Oceanfront Gallery—one of the main vendors at the event.

Grammy nominated Henry Kapono and local favorite Johnny Valentine will be jamming their tunes while Don’s Mai Tai Bar will be serving its world famous Mai Tai’s and Tiki Drinks in the new limited edition, custom designed Don’s Mai Tai Mugs. These mugs were specially designed for this event.

“Based on the success of last year’s Tiki Festival, Royal Kona Resort is honored to continue hosting,” commented Jeff Isbister, director of food and beverage at the Royal Kona Resort. “Don’s Mai Tai Bar was constructed with the Tiki Culture in mind, and our resort is the ultimate fit for this event.”

This is a free event where folks will have a chance to meet and talk story with world class artists and entertainers. Everyone is encouraged to participate, have fun and support local artists by collecting their art at special event prices.

For more information on the event contact: jill@tikishark.com, kozakthemagician@mac.com, jeff.isbister@hawaiianhotels.com, or karen.wakata@hawaiianhotels.com.