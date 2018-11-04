Obituary Notices: Week of Nov. 4, 2018

Stanley Yasutomi

March 15, 1930 – November 1, 2018

Stanley was a Korean war veteran, a pineapple field owner, construction worker for Ige Construction as well as Diversified Machinery. He also was a devoted husband, a beloved father, grandfather, and uncle. He will be truly missed and remembered forever.He is survived by his daughter Christy Yasutomi-Tancayo (Kioni), his son Michael Yasutomi. Grandchildren Chastity McCorriston (Cody),Kainalu Tancayo, Cianna Yasutomi ~ Tancayo, and Kekoa Tancayo as well as his great-grandchildren Chanaiyah and Ceydee. along with sisters Jeannie Matsuoka and Alice Okuhara.We will honor Stanley Yasutomi at Ballard‘s Family Mortuary on Friday, November 9, 2018, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. with service starting at 9 a.m. He will then be laid to rest along with his beloved wife Cynthia Ellen Yasutomi at Makawao Veterans Cemetery 11 a.m.

Shoichi Hamai

September 24, 1962 – October 30, 2018

Shoichi Hamai Jr., 56 of Kula, Maui passed away peacefully on October 30, 2018 surrounded by loving family. He was born on September 24, 1962 to the late Shoichi and Peggy Hamai Sr.Junior was predeceased by his brother, Richard Hamai. He is survived and treasured by his siblings, Melemarie Hamai Anderson, Lehua Fern Hamai, Kanale (Yvette) Opiana, Kimo Opiana Sr., Ululani Glass, Jan (Warren) Sardinha, Lang (Bill) Wiltshire, Charles “Butchie” (Cindy) Kuahine, Zel (Kalani ) Allen, Claire (David) Serrao, Keith Ann (Bryant) Lum, Suzanne Yamamoto, Christopher (Mary) Kuahine; hanai sister, Anna Enomoto; god daughters, Kristie-Ann Baqui-Naki and Jessica Fujimoto-Vazquez; numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, aunties and friends.Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Waiohuli Hawaiian Homes at 12:00 p.m. Family request no flowers.

Clifford Comer

April 30, 1940 – October 26, 2018

Clifford F. Comer, 78 of Haiku, passed away on October 26, 2018 at his residence. He was born on April 30, 1940 in Iowa. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary, service will begin at 11:30 a.m., and burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Maui Veterans Cemetery. Clifford was one of 13 siblings. He worked as a construction laborer and was a veteran of the United States Army. Clifford is survived by his daughters, Cassandra Comer (Clay Damian), Melissa (Randall) Lindsley, and Carrie (Cal) Hayase; grandchildren, Kelli Renee Lindsley, and Alexander Quinn Lindsley, and many nieces and nephews. Clifford was predeceased by his wife, Sylvia P. Comer; and his parents, Amos and Marguerite Comer.

John Gomes

May 25, 1942 – October 25, 2018

Johnny Edward Gomes, 76 of Makawao, Maui passed away surrounded by loving family and devoted friends on October 25, 2018. He was born on May 25, 1942 in Makawao, Maui. Johnny was the son of Lucy DeRego of Haleakala Ranch and Frank Gomes Jr. of Makawao. Johnny is survived by his brothers, Brother Frank Gomes S.M. and Alexander (Karin) Gomes Sr.; uncle, James DeRego; two nieces, 4 nephews and many cousins and friends.Visitation will be held at St. Anthony Church in Wailuku on Friday November 9, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. with private viewing for family only. Holy Eucharist will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. by Father Roland Bunda, S.M. and con-celebrated by Marianists and diocesan clergy. Burial will be held on Friday November 16, 2018 at St. Joseph Church in Makawao. Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at 11:00 a.m.

Pandora Lee Dunlop

May 30, 1952 – October 24, 2018

Pandora Lee (Kurth) Dunlop, 66, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Lahaina on October 24, 2018. Born May 30, 1952 in Tucson, Arizona, she grew up in Covina, California before moving to Maui in 1982. Here she found her passion for massage therapy and has lovingly practiced on both local and visitor friends for 30 years. Pandora spent the last 13 years of her life married to her best friend, Colin Dunlop, with whom she shared a passion for hiking, motorcycle riding and love of animals. Known as a caring, nurturing soul, her absence leaves a hole in the lives of all who knew her. Pandora is preceded in death by her parents

Franz Kurth and Dennelle (Price) Kurth. She is survived by her husband, Colin Dunlop; siblings, Beverly Mann, Pamela Baker, Heidi Kurth, Franz Jeffrey Kurth, Marc Kurth and Craig Kurth; 2 sisters-in-law and 2 brothers in law; 17 nieces and nephews, 33 great nieces and nephews, 3 step children and 4 grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 at Waihikuli Beach Park in Lahaina at 4:00 pm.

Rosalino Mamaclay

June 15, 1923 – October 19, 2018

Rosalino Divina Mamaclay, 95, of Lana’i, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on October 19th, 2018. He was born on June 15, 1923 in the Philippines.

Rosalino arrive in Hawai’i in May 1946. He was one of the few surviving sakada on Lana’i of recent years. He was employed by Dole Company as a plantation worker taking on various jobs of the pineapple plantation industry from planting, operating the harvesting and field tractor machinery, to loading pineapple bins at the harbor on to the barge for shipping. He retired in June 1988, after 42 years of dedicated service to the company.

After retiring, Rosalino indulged in his gardening hobby. He had a green thumb and planted various vegetables and fruits in the front yard. He enjoyed the outdoors and his other hobbies and interests included fishing, hunting, camping, and going to the beach in his younger years. His other passion also included raising chickens.

Rosalino was a dedicated family man, a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his spouse, Fortunata D. Mamaclay, children: Son, Wilfredo “Rudy” (Rosa Lilia) Mamaclay, Daughters; Evangeline “Vangie” (Michael) Felipe, Jean (Gene) Magno. Grandchildren; Raleigh (Janice) Mamaclay, Cody (Kaitlynn) Felipe, Ryan “Keola” Felipe, Emmely Jean Felipe, Jenna Mei Magno, Eli Magno, Jordan Magno. Great grandchildren; Jadon Mamaclay, Cataleia Mamaclay, and his only surviving sister, Teresita (Dominador) Reymundo, Sr. He is predeceased by a Son; John Mamaclay, Brothers; Diego Mamaclay and Isabelo (Corazon) Mamaclay. Sisters; Fortunata (Angel) Cadorna, Esperanza (Buena) Dasalla, and Consuelo (Demetrio) Espiritu.

Visitation will be held at the Lana’i Union Hall on Friday, November 9, 2018 from 4 p.m.; prayer service at 6:30 p.m. continued with an overnight vigil. Visitation will continue Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at the Sacred Hearts Church of Jesus and Mary. Mass begins at 10 a.m. Burial at Lana’i Cemetery at 11 a.m.