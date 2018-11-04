November 04, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 67. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then isolated thunderstorms between 7am and 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then isolated showers between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Looking Ahead

An upper level low over the Big Island and Maui continues to provide some instability over the eastern half of the state, with isolated thunderstorms remaining a possibility today. High pressure far to the northeast will maintain a trade winds through Monday. Enhanced showers from the upper low will ride in on the trades, producing periods of numerous showers along windward and mountain areas of each island. A change to the large scale pattern north of the islands will cause the cut off low to begin to drift northward tonight, gradually decreasing the instability near the islands. An approaching cold front will weaken the trade winds with land and sea breezes taking over with interior cloudiness from Wednesday through Friday. This cold front will spread rain across the western side of the state late Friday into Saturday.

