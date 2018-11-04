November 04, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday November 11: No major swells are expected for most of the next week. A small west- northwest swell will arrive today into Monday, and then diminish Tuesday. Another small northwest swell is expected Wednesday and Thursday. A small south swell is possible Friday and Saturday. An increasing short-period north swell is possible toward the end of the week and next weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW wind swell for the morning going more S during the day.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. A similar size ESE wind swell fills in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

