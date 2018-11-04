HPD Searching for Man Last Seen in Kea‘au

The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Glen Miller, who has been missing since Oct. 30, 2018.

He was last seen in Kea‘au and requires medication for a medical condition.

Miller is described as 6-feet-2, 170 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair. He may be operating a black Mazda four-door sedan, with Hawai‘i license plate ZAX 191.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (808) 935-3311 or the Pāhoa station at (808) 965-2716.