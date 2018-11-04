AD
ADVERTISEMENT

HPD Searching for Man Last Seen in Kea‘au

By Big Island Now
November 4, 2018, 9:01 PM HST (Updated November 4, 2018, 9:04 PM)
×

The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Glen Miller, who has been missing since Oct. 30, 2018.

Glen Miller. HPD Photo.

He was last seen in Kea‘au and requires medication for a medical condition.

Miller is described as 6-feet-2, 170 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair. He may be operating a black Mazda four-door sedan, with Hawai‘i license plate ZAX 191.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (808) 935-3311 or the Pāhoa station at (808) 965-2716.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments