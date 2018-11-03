Scheduled Lane & Road Closures: Nov. 3–9

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures Saturday through Friday, Nov. 3 through 9, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

MAMĀLAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū) Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) near mile marker 57 in the vicinity of Ninole Loop Road on Monday Nov. 5 and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for tree clearing operations.

VOLCANO (24-HOUR WORK) 24/7 alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 30 near Volcano National Park on Friday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 9, for road repairs.

VOLCANO)

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 29 south of the Volcano National Park Entrance on Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 9, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

NORTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile marker 117 and 119 in the vicinity of Seaview Circle and Kamehameha III Road on Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 6.6 to 7.1 at Papa‘ikou on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 3.6 in Wainaku on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11 at Pepeekeo on Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 14 to 16 on Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA Alternating lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 0 to 1.54 on Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 20 and 22 on Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 23 and 24 on Monday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.