November 03, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 67. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 51. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

A high pressure system far to the northeast of the Hawaiian Islands supports moderate to breezy trade winds through Monday. An upper level low moving over the eastern half of the state will continue to produce frequent rain showers and isolated thunderstorms across the Big Island and portions of Maui County through Sunday. Enhanced showers from this upper low will drift into the windward and mountain slopes of each island through Tuesday with more scattered showers across leeward sections. Drier weather trends return as trade winds diminish from Tuesday night onward as a cold front moves into the region.

