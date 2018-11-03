November 03, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday November 10: No major swells are expected through the forecast period. A small west-northwest swell will arrive late Sunday and continue into the first half of next week followed by a slightly larger north-northwest swell during the second half of the week. Small background south swells will continue through at least Thursday of next week. A slightly larger long-period southwest swell is possible towards the end of next week. Trade winds will produce small to moderate surf along east facing shores into next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

