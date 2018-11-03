Jack’s Tours Auctioning Off Assets

O‘ahu Auctions has launched an online auction earlier this week to liquidate the assets of Jack’s Tours, a large-scale tour operator on the Big Island which shut down its operations in July of 2018.

A thriving business for over 52 years, Jack’s Tours was not able to withstand the economic impact of the eruption of Kīlauea that began in early May and led to a general decline in tourism on the Big Island in the following months.

O‘ahu Auctions is tasked with clearing the company’s Hilo warehouse space and offices of all vehicles, tools and shop equipment, supplies, fixtures, and office furniture and to facilitate its move-out from the facilities. The auction is open to the public and there’s no fee to bid.

“People can expect to find a large selection of passenger vehicles, including 2018 and 2017 Ford Transit vans, along with 25-passenger and 30-passenger minibuses,” says David Brandt of O‘ahu Auctions. “There’s video footage of every single vehicle running which takes the guesswork out of the equation. These should appeal to other tour operators in the state. We can facilitate transport to neighboring islands.”

The auction inventory is not limited to vehicles. The warehouse is packed with tools of the trade. Warehouse equipment—including a forklift, shop tools, new tires and bus parts—will also be up for auction along with a variety of desks, filing cabinets desktop computers, printers and office supplies, communication gear. Dozens of aloha shirts in various sizes will also be in the auction.

The online auction will end Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 at 6 p.m.

The public can get an up-close look at everything in the auction by visiting the tour company’s facilities in Hilo until Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 737 Kanoelehua Ave. All details other are available online.