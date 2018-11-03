Flash Flood Warning Issued for Island of Hawai‘i

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Island of Hawai‘i until 8:15 p.m.

At 5:08 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain and thunderstorms upslope of Pololu and Waipi‘o Valleys. Rainfall rates up to three inches per hour have been observed, and Kawainui Stream has reached six feet.

Police report flooding along Kohala Mountain Road, Kawaihae Road and near Waimea.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Pololu Valley, Kohala Ranch, Hawi, Halaula, Kamuela, Kapa‘au, Waimanu Valley, Puako and Waipi‘o Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Food Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads, and low lying areas. Move to higher ground now.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown. This warning may need to be extended beyond 8:15 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

This Flash Food Warning replaces the previously issued Flood Advisory that was in effect for portions of the Island of Hawai‘i.