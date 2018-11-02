Scouts Receive $150,000 Gift From First Hawaiian Bank Foundation

Aloha Council, BSA received a $150,000 gift from the First Hawaiian Bank Foundation to fund capital improvements at its campgrounds and service centers in Hawai‘i and Guam.

“First Hawaiian Bank has been an outstanding partner to BSA Scouting throughout our history,” said Scout Executive and CEO Jeff Sulzbach. “By supporting our capital projects, First Hawaiian Bank’s incredibly generous gift will help thousands of Scouts build the skills required to be outstanding community citizens and leaders.”

“Scouting has produced so many outstanding leaders committed to their communities,” said First Hawaiian Bank Chairman and CEO Bob Harrison. “We believe with this donation we are investing in the development of future leaders who will have a positive impact on our schools, our neighborhoods, and our workforce.”

The funds will be used improvements to Camp Pūpūkea on the North Shore of O‘ahu, Camp Honokaia on Hawai‘i Island, and Camp Alan Faye on Kaua‘i. Together, these three camps encompass more than 300 acres of outdoor facilities. These sites last underwent significant improvements in the 1960s and their updates will benefit not only local Scouts, but other nonprofits, businesses, and mainland Scouting units who are seeking a high-quality outdoor experience.

Additionally, service centers that provide support for more than 14,000 Scouts on O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Island and Guam will undergo critically needed building repairs and maintenance.

About Aloha Council, BSA

The Aloha Council delivers Scouting programs to more than 14,000 young boys and girls in Hawai‘i, Guam, and American Samoa. Founded in Honolulu in 1910, the Aloha Council offers five programs: Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA (formerly known as Boy Scouts), Sea Scouts, Exploring, and Venturing. The Scouting programs are supported by a dedicated group of more than 4,700 adult volunteers including parents, friends, community organizations and corporations. For more information visit online.