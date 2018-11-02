The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Highway Maintenance Division will begin resurfacing work on Kamehameha Avenue between Waiānuenue Avenue and Ponahawai Street on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 and on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Work on both days are scheduled between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather and construction conditions permitting.

On Monday, the Waiānuenue Avenue / Kamehameha Avenue intersection will be closed from 8 to 11 a.m.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as heavy vehicles will be in the work zone, and are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area during the scheduled work times. Alternating lane closures will be in effect and work will be done on one lane at a time. Travel in both directions will be provided with traffic control personnel posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Highway Maintenance Division at (808) 961-8349.