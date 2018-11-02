PHOTO: ‘The Tunnel’

Big Island photographer Lisa Schweneker submitted this photo of the tunnel taken on the Red Road, in Puna.

“I am a nature and lifestyle photographer based here on the East side,” Schweneker said. “The exact spot is a little hard to describe, but yes its most definitely on the red road. If you were traveling in the direction from Seaview towards Pohoiki, just over the hill in this shot is one of those pull offs that was actually part of the original road. I call it a pull off because you can drive onto this section of old road and park right along the cliff side… A short way past this section of road are those two small sandy tide pools where the road dips down and you are right along the ocean, and right past THAT is Opihikao Road ( Kamaili). When I took this photo I was exploring after the lava [had covered the Lower East Rift Zone], and the road was blocked off at Kamaili Road.”