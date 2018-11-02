November 02, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with an east wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 65. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

High pressure will build northeast of the islands over the next couple of days, leading to a gradual increase in trade wind speeds. The trades will peak at moderate to locally breezy levels on Saturday, then ease Sunday through early next week as a cold front passes by to the north of the area. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time. A more unstable airmass is expected over the eastern end of the state Friday night through the weekend, bringing rather wet weather particularly to windward areas, along with the potential for some locally heavy rainfall and even thunderstorms.

