November 02, 2018 Surf Forecast

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday November 08: The current northwest swell will gradually lower through the rest of the week. A small to moderate west-northwest to northwest swell will be possible Sunday through early next week. Surf along south facing will remain small through early next week. Small to moderate surf will hold along east facing shores into the weekend. No other significant swells expected through early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell for the morning drops into the waist to chest high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ESE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high ground swell with occasional thigh sets. The swell will be coming from the WNW in the morning and shift to the W during the day.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW medium period swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. The swell shifts to the SW and fades a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

