KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka‘ea welcomed Dr. Kalehua Krug to the KAPA Cafe.

Gary “Kalehua” Krug is the educational officer at the Hawaii Department of Education. He worked at UH Mānoa in the Masters of Education in teaching program called Ho‘oulawiai. Gary is also a lyricist/musician and wrote Amy Hanaiali‘i’s song Pa Aheahe, which was nominated for “Song of the Year” at the Hoku Awards. His newest mele Ka Lai O Kona is currently out now on the Ola Ka Aina album.