WORKSHOP: Wonderful World of Wine & Watercolor

Anyone can paint beautiful watercolors—even you. Artist Nancy DeLucrezia will offer the “Wonderful World of Wine & Watercolor” workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Volcano Art Center Ni‘aulani Campus in Volcano Village.

DeLucrezia will show you how to transfer a photo onto watercolor paper and introduce you to all the basic techniques you need to create a lovely painting of your picture. Techniques covered will include basic palette setup, color theory and mixing, masking, wet in wet, texturizing and how to create depth, highlights and shadows.

During the class, participants will enjoy a sampling of several wines from Grapes—A Wine Store in Hilo.

Class fee is $35/$30 for VAC members plus a $17 supply fee. A still life photo will be provided for students to paint. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To register, call Volcano Art Center at (808) 967-8222 or visit online.

DeLucrezia majored in art at the State University of New York as a photographer and printmaker and has painted with watercolors for over 25 years. She has run a Japanese art gallery in New York City, designed public relations campaigns for several arts organizations, and developed a series of drawing and painting classes for children as well as an art therapy curriculum for adults. Before moving to the Big Island, she was a member of the Santa Barbara Watercolor Society and Working Artists Ventura (WAV) where she produced and participated in numerous art and theatrical events. She also served as Director of Art Programs for Turning point Foundation and taught watercolor painting to adults with special needs.

Volcano Art Center Ni‘aulani Campus is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road in Volcano Village.

The Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop, and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and environment through activities in the visual, literary and performing arts.