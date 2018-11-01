Traffic Signal Pole Repair Work in Waikoloa, Nov. 1

The Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be repairing a signal pole at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu and Waikoloa Beach Road intersection on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

Work involves removing the signal pole, replacing the damaged transformer base, and then reinstalling the signal pole. No closures are expected.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Traffic Division at (808) 961-8341.