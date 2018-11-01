Steven Katz Announced as New Manager of Nui Italian

The Hilton Waikoloa Village has announced Steven Katz as the manager of Nui Italian, the resort’s newest restaurant that brings family-friendly Italian cuisine to Waikoloa.

Katz brings a remarkable record of management in the hospitality industry to his new position as manager of Nui Italian. Most recently, he was room manager at Station Casinos in Las Vegas, Nevada where he led his team in improving friendliness scores and contributed to the success of the Station buffet group resulting in solid financial gains. Prior to that, Katz led operations that brought in almost $30 million in sales annually at The Mirage as general manager of operations. Under his tenure at The Mirage, he was chosen by peers to receive the Excellence in Leadership Award in the Food and Beverage Management Class of 2015. Katz has also worked in other Las Vegas institutions, including the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Luxor Hotel & Casino, and Treasure Island Resort & Casino.

“Steven’s experience working at top resorts and casinos in Las Vegas is impressive,” said Simon Amos, hotel manager at Hilton Waikoloa Village. “Not only does he bring a wealth of knowledge to his new role, but his energy and positivity continues to bring the Nui Italian team together to ensure we provide the best service to every customer.”

At Nui Italian, diners are treated to an authentic, family-friendly experience. This all-new restaurant features a spacious open-air dining area, with the pizza oven serving as a focal point with its decoratively-tiled, open wood-flame oven where kiawe wood-fired pizzas are hand-crafted in full view of guests. In addition, families are invited to great food and company in the indoor lounge, or to enjoy their meal in the light and airy garden area. Nui Italian features chef-inspired pizzas, salads, pastas and signature entrees that are served in both single and family style portions.