PGV & Ludwig Construction Fined by Department of Health

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Clean Air Branch issued Notices and Finding of Violation and Orders (NOVOs) against seven companies. All those responsible have or had the option to request a hearing to contest their alleged violations and penalties.

Puna Geothermal Venture in Pāhoa on Hawai‘i Island was cited for operational, emission and notification violations. The violations were determined from inspections and a review of their incident reports. Puna Geothermal Venture was fined $11,100.

Ludwig Construction, Inc. in Kea‘au on Hawai‘i Island did not conduct annual performance tests for 2015 and 2016 on their mobile crushing plant. They were also late in submitting their permit renewal application and semi-annual monitoring reports. Ludwig Construction was fined $8,600.

AES Hawai‘i, Inc. in Kapolei on O‘ahu was cited for exceeding their three-hour average hydrogen chloride (HCl) permit limit for Boiler B. The violation was determined from a review of their records and the company was fined $9,400.

Ala Imua, LLC. in Kapolei on O‘ahu was cited for operational and notification violations. The violations were determined from an inspection of their facility and the company was fined $9,500.

Esaki Surveying and Mapping, Inc. in Līhu‘e on Kaua‘i was cited for not submitting their annual fee and semi-annual monitoring reports. The violations were determined from a review of their records and the company was fined $6,000.

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. was cited for exceeding the visible emission limits on their boilers at the Waiau generating station in Pearl City and the Kahe station in Nanakuli, both are located on O‘ahu. The violations were determined during a routine review of their records. Hawaiian Electric was fined $45,300.

T.J. Gomes Trucking Company, Inc. in Wailuku on Maui was cited for operational and notification violations. The violations were determined from a review of their records and the company was fined $10,600.

The NOVOs are listed online.

In general, fines are assessed to remove any economic benefit a company may have gained by not complying with their permit requirements. All fines are paid into a revolving fund that helps prevent or minimize damage to the environment.

The DOH Clean Air Branch (CAB) protects the people and environment of Hawai‘i by monitoring air quality and regulating businesses that release pollutants into the air. The CAB reviews and approves air permits, evaluates and enforces state and federal air standards, conducts inspections, and investigates reported incidents related to outdoor air quality. Through the air permit process, the DOH ensures companies comply with state and federal emission standards to minimize air pollution impacts on the public.