November 01, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a light northeast wind increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Looking Ahead

High pressure will build northeast of the islands over the next couple of days, leading to a gradual increase in trade wind speeds. The trades will peak at moderate to locally breezy levels on Saturday, then ease Sunday through early next week as a cold front passes by to the north of the area. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas through the period, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time. A more unstable airmass is expected over the eastern end of the state Friday night through the weekend, bringing rather wet weather particularly to windward areas, along with the potential for some locally heavy rainfall and even thunderstorms.

