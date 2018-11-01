November 01, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday November 08: The current northwest swell will gradually lower through the rest of the week. A small to moderate west-northwest to northwest swell will be possible Sunday through early next week. Surf along south facing will remain small through early next week. Small to moderate surf will hold along east facing shores into the weekend. No other significant swells expected through early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high mix of E wind swell and NW ground swell with occasional shoulder sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high W ground swell in the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

