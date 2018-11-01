New Electronic Smoking Device Retailer Registration Requirement

Attorney General Russell Suzuki announced the establishment of the Electronic Smoking Device Retailer Registration Unit within the Department of the Attorney General, pursuant to Act 206, Session Laws of Hawai‘i 2018.

The Act requires an entity engaged in the retail sale of electronic smoking devices to register with the Unit, provide identifying information, and allow for inspections of the retailer’s facilities. Failure to timely register may subject a violator to a civil penalty of $100 for each day the retailer is in violation, plus the costs of the investigation conducted by the Unit to determine the violation.

Retailers must register immediately, starting Nov. 1, 2018, and must complete the registration by Dec. 17. Retailers may obtain a form to apply for a Temporary Certificate of Registration, free of charge, online. The temporary registrations will expire on Jan. 2, 2020. Prior to the expiration of the temporary registrations, the Unit will provide information about future registration requirements.

Questions about the registration process can be directed to the Electronic Smoking Device Retailer Registration Unit by ATG.ESD.Reg.Unit@hawaii.gov or by phone at (808) 586-1203.