Community Meeting on Proposed Waikoloa Solar-Storage Project

The Hawaiian Electric Companies recently announced seven new solar-plus-storage projects in Hawai‘i, representing the largest addition of renewable energy in the state’s history. AES Distributed Energy was awarded a solar-plus-storage project on Hawaiʻi Island located approximately two miles southeast of Waikoloa Village. The project will include 30 MW of solar PV plus 120 MWh of battery energy storage providing Hawaiʻi Electric Light with renewable dispatchable generation for 25 years.

As an initial step in the process, AES Distributed Energy will be hosting an upcoming community meeting to describe the proposed project on Hawaiʻi Island in further detail, and invites the public and interested key stakeholders to attend and provide any comments to the following email address: WaikoloaSolar@aes.com. The deadline for public comment is Dec.15, 2018.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Waikoloa Village Association Community Room located at 68-1792 Melia St. in Waikoloa.

About AES Distributed Energy in Hawai‘i

With a presence in Hawai‘i for more than 25 years, AES shares the state’s commitment to a greener energy future and is helping the state realize its goal of reaching 100% renewable energy by 2045. In early 2018, AES Distributed Energy, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation, broke ground on one of the world’s largest solar-plus-storage projects on the Island of Kaua‘i. The innovative 28 MW solar and 100 MWh battery energy storage system is on track to be completed on schedule by the end of 2018.