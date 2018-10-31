Officer Roberto Segobia Named ‘Hawai‘i County Employee of the Year’

Officer Roberto Segobia was named “Hawaiʻi County Employee of the Year” in a ceremony Tuesday Oct. 30, 2018, in Hilo.

Segobia, a 5-year veteran of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, has worked his entire career assigned as a patrol officer in the Puna District.

In the nomination papers, Sergeant Chris Correia praised Segobia on his sustained outstanding service to the community, dedication to duty, and contributions to public safety. He is described as an officer who works relentlessly and thrives in conducting superior criminal investigations. He is often hand-selected for special task force projects seeking high profile fugitives based on his knowledge, investigative skills, and work ethic.

Segobia is stated to devote the same passion into investigating criminal activity regardless of the notoriety of the suspect or the severity of the offense, has gained a reputation of “leaving no stone unturned.”

At the ceremony Tuesday at Aunty Sally’s Luau Hale in Hilo attended by Governor David Ige and Mayor Harry Kim, the county also recognized Lieutenant Allan Watanabe for being nominated as “Hawaii County Supervisor of the Year” and Sergeant Bryan Tina for being nominated as “Hawaii County Employee of the Year.”