October 31, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 70. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Frequent showers, mainly before 7am. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 63. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 69. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A surface trough will linger in the island vicinity for another day or so then dissipate, keeping winds light. Airmass is still moist and somewhat unstable, thus clouds and showers will affect the islands at times, especially during the afternoon and evening. Trade winds will return Thursday through the weekend, with a drier airmass spreading across the area.

