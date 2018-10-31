October 31, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday November 07: The current northwest swell will gradually lower through the rest of the week. Another moderate northwest swell will be possible early next week. Surf along south facing shores will steadily lower through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend. Small to moderate surf will hold along east facing shores into the weekend. No other significant swells expected through early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high mix of NW ground swell and E wind swell

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell for the morning. The swell shifts more WNW and builds for the afternoon with sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with SSE winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

