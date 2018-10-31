HPD Seeking Man Considered Armed & Dangerous

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department and Area II Special Enforcement Unit is actively seeking information on the whereabouts of Drew Camacho, a 34-year-old male who frequents Kona and Ka‘ū.

He is wanted for outstanding bench warrants and is the primary suspect in a recent stabbing that took place in Kona, in which a female party was beaten and a male party was stabbed in his shoulder.

Camacho is described as 5-feet-11, 170 pounds with short black hair.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about him is encouraged to contact Sergeant Edwin A. Buyten or Officer Stephen Kishimoto of the Special Enforcement Unit at (808) 326-4646 ext. 253