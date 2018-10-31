County Honors Exemplary Employees at Awards Ceremony

County Honors Exemplary Employees at Awards CeremonyOctober 31, 2018, 3:29 PM HST (Updated October 31, 2018, 3:29 PM)
The County of Hawai‘i held its 53rd annual Employee Recognition Awards Ceremony for 2017–2018 on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, with 30 exemplary employees nominated for the categories of Manager, Supervisor and Employee of the Year.
For Manager of the Year, the nominees were:
- Neil Azevedo, Highway Division Chief, Department of Public Works
- Gabriella Cabanas, Human Resources Manager II, Department of Human Resources
- Jeffrey Darrow, Planning Program Manager, Planning Department
- Mason Souza, Recreation Administrator, Department of Parks & Recreation
- Kazuo Todd, Battalion Chief, Fire Department
For Supervisor of the Year, the nominees were:
- Mary Aken, Tax Maps & Records Supervisor II, Planning Department
- Mark Disher, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Office of the Prosecuting Attorney
- Nori Ishii, Accountant IV, Department of Parks & Recreation
- Leanne Kapahu, Fire Radio Dispatcher III, Fire Department
- William O’Neil, Jr., Water Service District Supervisor II, Department of Water Supply
- Randell Riley, Automotive Equipment Superintendent, Department of Public Works
- Allan Watanabe, Police Lieutenant, Police Department
For Employee of the Year, the nominees were:
- Sandra Bogaars, Buyer-Purchasing Clerk, Department of Water Supply
- Nicole Charon, Administrative Assistant, Department of Research & Development
- Esther Domian, Accountant II, Department of Finance
- Janice Higa, Human Resources Technician I, Department of Human Resources
- Stacie Iwasaki, Human Resources Technician II, Department of Human Resources
- Lindsey Iyo, Recreation Director IV, Department of Parks & Recreation
- Kauanoe Jackson, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Office of the Prosecuting Attorney
- Amber Kepoo, Clerical Services Assistant, Office of Management
- Ronald Kim, Deputy Corporation Counsel, Office of the Corporation Counsel
- Linh Lee, Land Use Plans Checker III, Planning Department
- Lono Lindsey, Fire Equipment Operator, Fire Department
- Kaleb Meno, Senior Account Clerk, Department of Parks & Recreation
- Donald Nithan, Information Systems Analyst IV, Department of Information Technology
- Barett Otani, Information & Education Specialist, Department of Public Works
- Gene Quiamas, Environmental Compliance Specialist, Department of Environmental Management
- Roberto Segobia, Police Officer II, Police Department
- Doriann Sugihara, Clerk III, Fire Department
- Bryan Tina, Police Sergeant, Police Department
Mason Souza of the Department of Parks & Recreation was named Manager of the Year, Leanne Kapahu of the Fire Department took the Supervisor of the Year award, and Employee of the Year was accorded to Roberto Segobia of the Police Department. Congratulations to everyone.