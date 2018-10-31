County Honors Exemplary Employees at Awards Ceremony

The County of Hawai‘i held its 53rd annual Employee Recognition Awards Ceremony for 2017–2018 on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, with 30 exemplary employees nominated for the categories of Manager, Supervisor and Employee of the Year.

For Manager of the Year, the nominees were:

Neil Azevedo, Highway Division Chief, Department of Public Works

Gabriella Cabanas, Human Resources Manager II, Department of Human Resources

Jeffrey Darrow, Planning Program Manager, Planning Department

Mason Souza, Recreation Administrator, Department of Parks & Recreation

Kazuo Todd, Battalion Chief, Fire Department

For Supervisor of the Year, the nominees were:

Mary Aken, Tax Maps & Records Supervisor II, Planning Department

Mark Disher, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Office of the Prosecuting Attorney

Nori Ishii, Accountant IV, Department of Parks & Recreation

Leanne Kapahu, Fire Radio Dispatcher III, Fire Department

William O'Neil, Jr., Water Service District Supervisor II, Department of Water Supply

Randell Riley, Automotive Equipment Superintendent, Department of Public Works

Allan Watanabe, Police Lieutenant, Police Department

For Employee of the Year, the nominees were:

Sandra Bogaars, Buyer-Purchasing Clerk, Department of Water Supply

Nicole Charon, Administrative Assistant, Department of Research & Development

Esther Domian, Accountant II, Department of Finance

Janice Higa, Human Resources Technician I, Department of Human Resources

Stacie Iwasaki, Human Resources Technician II, Department of Human Resources

Lindsey Iyo, Recreation Director IV, Department of Parks & Recreation

Kauanoe Jackson, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Office of the Prosecuting Attorney

Amber Kepoo, Clerical Services Assistant, Office of Management

Ronald Kim, Deputy Corporation Counsel, Office of the Corporation Counsel

Linh Lee, Land Use Plans Checker III, Planning Department

Lono Lindsey, Fire Equipment Operator, Fire Department

Kaleb Meno, Senior Account Clerk, Department of Parks & Recreation

Donald Nithan, Information Systems Analyst IV, Department of Information Technology

Barett Otani, Information & Education Specialist, Department of Public Works

Gene Quiamas, Environmental Compliance Specialist, Department of Environmental Management

Roberto Segobia, Police Officer II, Police Department

Doriann Sugihara, Clerk III, Fire Department

Bryan Tina, Police Sergeant, Police Department

Mason Souza of the Department of Parks & Recreation was named Manager of the Year, Leanne Kapahu of the Fire Department took the Supervisor of the Year award, and Employee of the Year was accorded to Roberto Segobia of the Police Department. Congratulations to everyone.