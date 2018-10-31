Cannabis Testing Lab Opens in Kailua-Kona

After serving Oahu’s patients for over a year, Steep Hill Hawaii, Hawai‘i’s first cannabis testing lab to be State of Hawai‘i Department of Health (HDOH) and International Organization for Standardization certified, is expanding to the Big Island.

“We are thrilled to open up our new location in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i,” said Dana Ciccone, owner and CEO of Steep Hill Hawaii, announced the opening of Steep Hill Hawaii’s second location. “We have been working closely with the Department of Health and we look forward to working together with the large patient population and the two new dispensaries opening very soon. Our focus continues to be quick turnaround, good service and competitive prices.”

Dr. Andrew Rosenstein, CEO of Steep Hill, the global leader in cannabis science, testing and analytics, said, “In extending its services, Steep Hill Hawaii is committed to providing safe medicine and high quality testing to Hawai‘i’s patient community. Dana and the Steep Hill Hawaii team have worked hard to open up this new location and will continue to support cultivators and dispensaries in this emerging market.”

Steep Hill Hawaii Big Island location is located at 73-5590 Kauhola St., Suite B, in Kailua-Kona, (808) 735-5227.

The hours of operation are Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ABOUT STEEP HILL

Steep Hill is the world’s leading cannabis science and technology company with significant footprints in lab testing, research and development, licensing, genetics and remote testing. No other company brings all of these sectors into one highly synergistic whole. Steep Hill’s foundation was built on testing and analyzing medical and recreational marijuana to ensure compliance with public safety standards. In 2008, Steep Hill opened the first commercial cannabis lab in the United States and has been on the cutting edge since its inception. Steep Hill is currently expanding throughout the United States, and globally. With the goal of helping the rest of the world adopt “best practices” in cannabis testing, the company also provides expert consulting services to legislators and regulators in many countries, states and municipalities around the world.

For more information about Steep Hill visit online.