Shibukawa Student Artwork Exhibit Opens

The exhibit of student artwork from Shibukawa City opened on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at the County of Hawai‘i’s offices at Aupuni Center. The artwork depicts their city from the eyes of their 5th graders. 56 pieces of artwork are on display for the public to see. Everyone is invited to view the artwork drawn by students from fourteen participating elementary schools in Shibukawa City.

Shibukawa is located in Gunma Prefecture. Centrally located to the west of Tokyo, Shibukawa is known for its many onsen or hot spring baths. Hawai‘i County’s sister city relationship began with Ikaho-machi, a village that was later merged with other villages to form Shibukawa. Ikaho is known for their sponsorship of the King Kalakaua, The Merrie Monarch Festival. An annual hula festival that draws hālau from all over Japan. More than 5,000 performers participated in this past year’s festival.

In May 2017, the City of Shibukawa invited students from Hawai‘i County to participate in their Student Artwork Exchange program. With the support of the Mayor’s Office and the County Council, the program was initiated that fall with 4th grade students from Waiākea Elementary School being the first group from the Big Island, to send their artwork to Shibukawa for display this past February.

Waiākea Elementary School’s students will also be participating again this fall, with their artwork on display in Shibukawa next February. If other elementary schools are interested in participating, they should contact the Japanese Community Association of Hawai‘i for more information at jcahawaii@yahoo.com or call (808) 969-6437.