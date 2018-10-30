October 30, 2018 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued October 30 at 3:11AM HST until October 31 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a steady temperature around 76. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 3 and 4 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 70. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 70. Light southwest wind.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Looking Ahead

A complex weather pattern lies over the main Hawaiian Islands this morning involving a vigorous upper level trough and a surface trough near Kauai. These features combined will lead to an active weather period lasting through tonight, and involving most if not all of the islands. The severe weather includes damaging winds from thunderstorms affecting the western islands through this morning, and flash flooding regarding the central islands and the Big Island through tonight.

