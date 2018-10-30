October 30, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday November 06: A long-period northwest swell that is expected to peak tonight will gradually lower through the second half of the week. Another moderate northwest swell will be possible early next week. Surf along south facing shores will steadily lower through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend. Small to moderate surf will hold along east facing shores into the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SSE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high S ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with S winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

