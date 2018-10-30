Big Island Now conducted a live interview with Councilmember Jen Ruggles on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, about some of her recent decisions she has made while being an elected member of the Hawai‘i County Council.

Councilmember Ruggles will be leaving office on Dec. 5, and is still doing her best to serve her constituents under the situation she finds herself in.

ADVERTISEMENT

More information on her reporting Queens Hospital and Judges to the FBI here: http://bigislandnow.com/2018/10/23/councilmember-ruggles-reports-queens-hospital-judges-to-fbi/

More information on her statement that she may be in violation of her oath of office here: http://bigislandnow.com/2018/08/21/council-member-ruggles-may-be-in-violation-of-her-oath-of-office/

#BigIslandNow @BigIslandNowNEWS