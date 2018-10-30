Increase in Air Activity Over Hilo, Public Viewing of F-22 Raptors

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Hawai‘i Island residents of an increase in air activity over the Hilo area from Thursday, Nov. 1, through Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, as the Hawai‘i Air National Guard (HIANG) will be operating and repositioning four F-22 Raptors at the Hilo International Airport.

HIANG will be continuing their initiative to conduct logistics capabilities training in case the aircrafts will be diverted to alternate air fields in the Hawaiian Islands. During this time, a viewing exhibit of the F-22 Raptors will be open to interested members of the public, on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 and Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The aircrafts will be located on the ramp on the east end of the terminal.

Attendees may enter through Gate 1 and parking will be available in the public parking lot.

For questions or inquiries on the event, contact the Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office at (808) 733-4258.