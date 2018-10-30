HPD Warning About Halloween Safety

The Hawai‘i Island Police Department would like Halloween night to be a safe one for everyone enjoying the candy, costumes and festivities. Tragically according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration drunk driving fatalities are on the rise. From 2012 to 2016 there were 168 drunk driving fatalities on Halloween night. 44% of all people killed in motor vehicle crashes on Halloween night (6 p.m. Oct. 31 to 5:59 a.m. Nov. 1), were in crashes involving a drunk driver.

Children out trick-or-treating, and those accompanying them are also at risk, as 14% of pedestrian fatalities on Halloween night, (2012-2016), involved drunk drivers. Younger people are most at risk: The 21- to 34-year-old age group accounted for the most fatalities, (46%), in drunk-driving crashes on Halloween night in 2016.

Halloween safety tips:

DRIVERS CAN

Avoid using handheld electronic devices.

Remember that as soon as you step out of your car, you become a pedestrian.

If you see a drunk driver or impaired pedestrian on the road, contact local law enforcement.

Be especially alert for all road users, including pedestrians, at night.

Slow down in areas where pedestrians are likely to be or where sight distances are limited. Keep your windshield clean.

Always wear your seatbelt and use the appropriate child safety seats.

PEDESTRIANS CAN