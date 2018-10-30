AD
HPD Arrests 22 Motorists for DUI Violations

By Big Island Now
October 30, 2018, 8:54 AM HST (Updated October 30, 2018, 8:54 AM)
The Hawai‘i County Police Department reports that during the week of Oct. 22, through Oct. 28, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 913 DUI arrests compared with 950 during the same period last year, a decrease of 3.9%.

There have been 1,041 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,136 during the same period last year, a decrease of 8.4%.

To date, there were 24 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities, compared with 26 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 28 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.7% for fatal crashes, and 7.1% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua09
North Hilo04
South Hilo7223
Puna0194
Ka‘ū019
Kona13383
South Kohala272
North Kohala09
Island Total22913
