October 29, 2018 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued October 29 at 8:29AM HST until October 31 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

A complex weather situation will bring the possibility of flooding and even severe weather to parts of the state beginning tonight. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds will be possible. The greatest threat for thunderstorms, flooding, and severe weather in the form of damaging winds, will be over the western islands tonight and tomorrow morning. Heavy rainfall with the chance for flooding will also be possible over the remaining the islands, starting late tonight. Rain will likely linger through Tuesday night statewide, prolonging the chance for flooding impacts.

Hilo

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kona

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Puna

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 85. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 70. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.