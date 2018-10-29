October 29, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday November 05: Although confidence is low, strong southerly winds associated with low pressure lifting northward over the local area tonight through Tuesday could lead to rough conditions along exposed south facing shores. Otherwise, surf along south facing shores will continue to lower back toward normal through the rest of the week. A reinforcing long-period northwest swell is expected late Tuesday through Wednesday, which may support advisory-level surf along north and west facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high mix of NNW wind swell and E wind swell

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high ground swell for the morning going more SW during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high S ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

