‘KDENte’ Fundraising Dinner, Nov. 2

On Friday Nov. 2 at 6 p.m., Kilauea Drama & Entertainment Network (KDEN) will hold “KDENte” a fundraising dinner, at Amalfatano’s Italian Restaurant. Amalfatano’s is located in the Waiakea Villa complex at 399 Hualani St. in Hilo

A buffet of delicious food includes a pizza, a pasta dish, lasagna, and a salad. Ice tea and water will be provided otherwise BYOB.

Proceeds will help with KDEN’s winter production of “A Gilbert & Sullivan Christmas Carol” playing December 14–23, at KMC’s Kīlauea Theater.

Tickets are $20 cash or check, and are available at the door. Reservations may be made by calling KDEN at (808) 982-7344.