HPD Seeking Owner of Discarded Gun Safe

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is seeking the rightful owner of a discarded gun safe (depicted in the photo).

On Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, South Kohala Patrol officers responded to a report of a gun safe which was discovered within a trash dumpster on Pauoa Way located off of Mauna Lani Bay Drive in the Waikoloa area.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25, 2018, someone discarded a full sized Bunker Hill Security brand gun safe within a dumpster. The safe is missing the electronic keypad and has been cut open from the top and bottom. Officers recovered the safe which contained several unspent rounds of ammunition but no firearms. Extensive neighborhood checks in and around Pauoa Way have been conducted, however the safe’s owner has not yet been located.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department asks anyone with information about the owner of the gun safe to contact Officer Clarence Yee at (808) 887-3080 or Central Dispatch at (808) 935-3311.