HPD Renews Search for Missing Kona Teen

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Kona teen who was reported as missing.

Ryan Hernandez was reported missing on July 17, 2018. He was last seen in Kealakekua.

He is 5-feet, 130 pounds with a fair complexion, short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Calvin Delaries, Jr. of the Area II Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 326-4646 ext. 304 or calvin.delaries@hawaiicounty.gov.