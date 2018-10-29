Housing Fair to Assist Those Affected by Kīlauea Eruption

The County of Hawai‘i will be a having a Housing Fair aimed at rebuilding the Puna community following the Kīlauea eruption on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kea‘au High School.

The event, entitled “Kūkulu Hou – Rebuilding our Community – for Those Who were Affected and Those Who Want to Help,” will provide an opportunity for lava-affected residents to get one-stop assistance and guidance from realtors, financial institutions, builders and other private and government entities. The general public is also invited to get information on building or renting affordable housing.

The day-long event will feature information sessions on low-interest loans, the building permit process, real estate opportunities, insurance and other matters.

Residents can consult one-on-one with representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and will hear presentations on the basics of government loan programs from the Federal Housing Authority, USDA Rural Housing and the Veterans Administration.

There will be a keiki fun zone and exhibit hall featuring geologists, local builders, real estate agents, financial empowerment experts and other vendors.

Throughout the day, eruption survivors will be invited to participate in Share your Story, coordinated by the County’s Office of Housing and Community Development. Every survivor has a different story to tell about their struggles, triumphs and unique road to recovery. Come share your story, which will be collected and compiled for future reference as our community heals together.

For further information, contact the Mayor’s Office at (808) 961-8211.