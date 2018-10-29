UPDATE: Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

UPDATE 8 PM: This Flood Advisory replaces the Flood Advisory covering the Ka‘ū District and Kawa Flats. At 7:46 p.m., radar indicated a wide area of moderate to heavy rain, covering the Puna and Hilo districts and the Hāmākua coast. Rain was falling at a rate up to a little over an inch an hour. More rain is detected south of South Point, moving northward that will impact mainly the eastern half of the Big Island for the next couple of hours.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Na‘alehu, Pa‘auilo, Waipio Valley, Orchidlands Estates, Kukuihaele, Hawi, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Kamuela, Kawaihae and Honoka‘a.

Original Post: The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 9:45 p.m.

At 6:49 p.m. heavy rain has resulted in a road closure near Highway 11 marker 57, located near Kawa Flats, as reported by Hawai‘i Emergency Management. Rain has somewhat taperred off currently, but there is more rain on the way with the leading edge of another batch located near South Point. The rain is moving in from the south with rainfall rates up to an inch an hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Volcano, Na‘alehu, Pahala, Wood Valley, Kawa Flats, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and Punalu‘u Beach.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 9:45 p.m. if heavy rain persists.