FICOH Promotes Kobayashi to Vice President

First Insurance Company of Hawai‘i (FICOH) has promoted Kei Kobayashi to Vice President effective Nov. 1, 2018. In addition, Kobayashi will be assuming the role of Chief Operating Officer of First Risk Management Services (FiRMS), a FICOH subsidiary that delivers non-standard risk solutions.

Since joining FICOH in 2015, Kobayashi has guided several of the company’s strategic and tactical planning efforts, including the multi-year project modernizing the company’s systems and processes. Prior to FICOH, he spent 14 years working for FICOH’s parent company Tokio Marine, a global insurance company headquartered in Tokyo, including as a manager in their International Business Development department.

“Kei is an indispensable member of our leadership team,” said First Insurance President and CEO Jeffrey Shonka. “He’s helped us navigate several important decisions and continues to prove himself as an astute business person, a big-picture thinker, and a skilled marketing professional.”

First Insurance Company of Hawai‘i

Founded in 1911, First Insurance Company of Hawai‘i, Ltd. is the oldest and largest property and casualty insurer domiciled in Hawai‘i, with assets of $659.0 million, liabilities of $377.5 million, and policyholders’ surplus of $281.5 million as of December 31, 2017.

First Insurance, a member of the Tokio Marine North America (TMNA) group of companies, enjoys an “A+” rating from A.M. Best Co. Proud of its broadly experienced, service-oriented staff, First Insurance employs more than 300 insurance professionals and distributes its products through 26 independent general agencies. First Insurance was named Best Large Business by Pacific Business News in 2017 and has been awarded the American Heart Association’s Workplace Health Gold Achievement for 2018.