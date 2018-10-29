F-22 Raptors in Hilo, Public Tours Available

The Hawaiʻi Air National Guard F-22 RAPTORS will be in Hilo Thursday and Friday, Nov. 1 and 2, 2018, and will be available for the general public to do tours of the aircraft.

Tours will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on both days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors will be taken out to the aircraft in groups of 50. If you are interested in attending, meet at the East End of the terminal (opposite side from the Helicopter Parking Area) along the fence. Meet F-22 Fighter Pilots and see what it takes to fly a 5th generation fighter and the worlds most lethal stealth aircraft.